Police search for two women involved in multiple robberies in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are looking for two female suspects in connection with multiple robberies in the Las Vegas area.

Police say in the most recent robbery the pair used pepper spray as a weapon against the victim employees and stole items from the store.

The last two robberies took place near the 7000 block of West Tropical Parkway and near

4000 Meadows Lane.

The first suspect is described as an adult female, 25-40 years old, 5’4” to 5’7”, Brown hair and Brown eyes, wearing a multicolored shirt and pants.

The second suspect is described as an adult female, 30-40 years of age, 5’6”-5’8”, Brown hair and Brown eyes, approximately 220 pounds, wearing a tan sweater with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.