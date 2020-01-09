Breaking News
Police search for suspects involved in a shooting near Maryland Parkway & Reno Ave.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police has a perimeter set up in the of Maryland Parkway and Reno Avenue in search of a suspects believed to be involved in a shooting.

According to Metro, officers responded to reported shooting call at 10:54 a.m. at a 7-11 convenience story on Maryland Parkway.

Detectives believe the altercation was between two groups of individuals that were involved in an argument outside the store. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot another person in the buttocks area. This victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled on foot. There is heavy police presence in the area while a search for those involved continues.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as information becomes available.

