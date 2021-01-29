Police search for suspect involved in several armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for a man who they say has committed several armed robberies in the Las Vegas area.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic male adult

Late 20s to early 30s in age

Approximately 5’6” to 5’8”

Medium build

Dark hair

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.