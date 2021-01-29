Police search for suspect involved in several armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for a man who they say has committed several armed robberies in the Las Vegas area.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • Hispanic male adult
  • Late 20s to early 30s in age
  • Approximately 5’6” to 5’8”
  • Medium build
  • Dark hair

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

