Police search for suspect involved in several armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for a man who they say has committed several armed robberies in the Las Vegas area.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Hispanic male adult
- Late 20s to early 30s in age
- Approximately 5’6” to 5’8”
- Medium build
- Dark hair
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.