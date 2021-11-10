Police search for suspect accused of robbing business near Rainbow, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a robbery at a business near Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at approximately 2:37 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 40’s, weighing about 235 pounds and about 6’1, with a shaved head.

(Photo Courtesy: LVMPD)

At the time of the robbery, the suspect wore a black and white ball cap with what appears to be a red, white, and blue fist emblem on the front, a white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.