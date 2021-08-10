Police search for suspect involved in armed robbery Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday night.
Police say it happened at a business near Nellis and Owens.
The department provided the following description of the suspect:
- Black male in his 20s
- Skinny build
- Shaved hair design with bleached dreadlocks on top
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.