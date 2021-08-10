Police search for suspect involved in armed robbery Monday night

Surveillance camera captured a picture of the Aug. 9 suspect involved in an armed robbery at a business near Nellis and Owens.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday night.

Police say it happened at a business near Nellis and Owens.

The department provided the following description of the suspect:

Black male in his 20s

Skinny build

Shaved hair design with bleached dreadlocks on top

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.