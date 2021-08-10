Police search for suspect involved in armed robbery Monday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance camera captured a picture of the Aug. 9 suspect involved in an armed robbery at a business near Nellis and Owens.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday night.

Police say it happened at a business near Nellis and Owens.

The department provided the following description of the suspect:

  • Black male in his 20s
  • Skinny build
  • Shaved hair design with bleached dreadlocks on top
  • Photo of the Aug. 9 armed robbery suspect, provided by LVMPD
  • Photo of the Aug. 9 armed robbery suspect, provided by LVMPD
  • Photo of the Aug. 9 armed robbery suspect, provided by LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories