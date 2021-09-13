Police search for suspect in southeast valley robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police are searching for a man who robbed a business last week in the southeast valley.

The suspect walked into a business at Windmill and Eastern around 2:30 p.m. Friday and demanded cash, according to police. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6’0″, and 275 lbs. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black mask, plaid shirt, blue jeans, and clear gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.