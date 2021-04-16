Police search for suspect in multiple armed robberies across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man who they say committed multiple armed robberies at business across Las Vegas.

The suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic man

Late 20’s to early 30’s

Approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall

Medium build

Wearing black baseball hat, black mask, black t-shirt, dark jeans, white shoes and black firearm

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.