Police search for suspect in deadly shooting of man in parked car, victim identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say on Saturday, March 6 at approximately 6:06 p.m., LVMPD Patrol officers were conducting a traffic stop in front of an apartment complex near Paradise Road when they were approached by a woman advising a male had been shot.

The woman directed officers to a vehicle inside of the apartment complex where a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as as Justin Irving, 25, from Las Vegas. The Clark County Coroner’s Office says the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the incident has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the woman and victim drove together to the apartment complex. They met up with an unknown black male who entered their vehicle’s rear passenger seat. At some point, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a dark sedan.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.