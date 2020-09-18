Police search for suspect in armed attempted robbery of southeast valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sept. 11 an attempted robbery happened at a business near Flamingo Road and Pecos Road in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the report, the suspect was armed with a handgun, entered the business, jumped the bar, and attempted to steal money but failed.

The suspect left the business and entered a waiting vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male, about 6 feet tall, about 170 pounds, wearing a baseball hat, dark colored sweatshirt with the hood up, a dark bandana covering his face, blue jeans, white shoes and blue latex gloves.

The suspect vehicle is described as a seemingly charcoal grey 2014 Ford Focus 4-door hatchback with a sunroof.

It is believed the vehicle has a spare tire on the right front, or it is missing the hubcap.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.