Police search for suspect accused of robbing east valley business on Nov. 29

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of committing a robbery on East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway.

It happened on Monday, Nov. 29 at approximately 9:26 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Flamingo Road.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 20 to 25 years old, wearing a rose floral pattern hoodie, a black and red hat, gray pants, and red shoes.

No people were injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555