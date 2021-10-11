Police search for suspect accused of hanging dog outside business

Courtesy: LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of hanging a dog on a fence.

According to Metro detectives, a deceased dog was discovered hanging from a fence in the back parking lot of a local business near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard.

Detectives say it happened on Monday afternoon on Oct. 4.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives located surveillance video of an unidentified suspect walking the dog on a leash into the parking lot and hanging it.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, long dreadlock style hair, short beard, wearing a

white shirt, white pants, and white shoes.