Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect accused of threatening an employee with a gun in the south Las Vegas valley (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of threatening an employee with a gun in the south Las Vegas valley.

On May 21 just before 10 a.m., the suspect stole items from a business while threatening the employee with a gun in the 100 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard near South Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, around 5’11” to 6’1”, mid-twenties, thin build, wearing a black shirt and multicolored sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.