Police search for suspect in several crimes at Las Vegas valley businesses (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of committing several crimes at businesses in the Las Vegas area.

Police search for suspect in several crimes at Las Vegas valley businesses (LVMPD)

Police search for suspect in several crimes at Las Vegas valley businesses (LVMPD)

Police search for suspect in several crimes at Las Vegas valley businesses (LVMPD)

In at least one incident Metro police said the man brandished a weapon against store employees.

Police released three photos of the suspected robber on Wednesday evening, however, did not provide the dates of the incidents or locations.

The suspect is described as having a large build, approximately 250 lbs., 6’2″ to 6’5″ in height, with brown hair, brown eyes, and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.