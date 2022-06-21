LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a woman last seen over a week ago in the central part of the valley.

Barbara Rogers, 63, was last seen on Friday, June 10, near the 2000 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

She is described as having brown eyes and black hair.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for a missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information can call Metro police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Details during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by emailing Missingpersons@LVMPD.com