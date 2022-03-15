LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas.

Belinda Link may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say.

Link has green eyes, blonde hair and is described as weighing 220 pounds, and 5’7″ tall.

Anyone with information regarding Link and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.