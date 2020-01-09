Police search for missing teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Police say 14-year-old Samantha Lopez was last seen in the area of Blue Diamond Road and South Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas on January 4.

Samantha is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with black and white Vans shoes.

If you have any information about where Samantha may be, call Metro at (702) 828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at (702) 458-7009.