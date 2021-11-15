Police search for missing man last seen Nov. 3 on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a missing man, last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 3 on Lee Canyon Road.

42-year-old Rocco Rinella is described as a white male, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a grey or black long-sleeved cotton shirt, jeans and has tribal tattoos on his arms.

Rocco Rinella last seen Wed. Nov. 3 on Mt. Charleston (Photo Courtesy: LVMPD)

Police say Rinella may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rinella’s whereabouts call Metro’s missing persons detail at (702)-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.