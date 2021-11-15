Police search for missing man last seen Nov. 3 on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a missing man, last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 3 on Lee Canyon Road.
42-year-old Rocco Rinella is described as a white male, with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a grey or black long-sleeved cotton shirt, jeans and has tribal tattoos on his arms.
Police say Rinella may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
If you have any information on Rinella’s whereabouts call Metro’s missing persons detail at (702)-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.