LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Zacharie Alwine was last seen on Friday, Feb. 18 in Las Vegas and may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

Alwine is described as blonde, with a fair complexion, and standing 5’10” tall.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.