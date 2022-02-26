LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in the northwest part of the valley.

Dale Hughes was last seen Saturday, February 26, near the 5500 block of west Duncan Drive in Las Vegas which is near Decatur and Alexander.

Police say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He is known to frequent the downtown area and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and grey shoes. Hughes also has a groomed beard and grey hair.

Anyone with information on Hughes is asked to call police at (702) 828-3111.