LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking the for public’s help in locating a missing endangered man.

Jacob Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home near the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, Rohr is diagnosed as high-functioning autistic and has the mental capacity of a 13-14-year-old.

Missing endangered man, Jacob Rohr. (Photo: MCSO)

Police describe him as a white male, roughly five feet-nine inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Jacob Rohr or knows his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.