Police search for missing, endangered 20-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered 20-year-old man.

Samage Merriweather may possibly be in severe emotional distress, and in need of medical assistance, police say.

Samage was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 15 around 11 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Samage Merriweather and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.