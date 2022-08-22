Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 84-year-old Alfonzo Montano. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 84-year-old Alfonzo Montano.

Montano was last seen Monday morning at around 10:30 near the 9600 block of Staff Lane, near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive.

He was last seen wearing a yellow dress shirt and brown dress pants. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information about Montano’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hour at 702-828-2907, or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.