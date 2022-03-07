UPDATE: Barbara Hower-Russo has been located safely.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 67-year-old Barbara Hower-Russo.

Russo was last seen Monday in the Las Vegas area. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Person’s Detail at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com