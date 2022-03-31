LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Las Vegas on March 5.

Police say Allison Czech, 28, was last seen around 12:27 p.m. near the 323 block of North Maryland Parkway.

Allison Czech, 28, was last seen on March 5, near Maryland Pkwy. and Stewart Ave. (LVMPD)

Czech was wearing a blue and white Detroit Tigers jacket before she went missing.

She is described as having brown hair and eyes and stands at 5’5″ tall.

Police say Czech might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical

assistance.

If you have any information that could help the police call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.