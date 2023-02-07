LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Kingman, Arizona.

Ezekiel Keith McLeod, 20, was last seen leaving a home in the 3200 block of Hualapai Mountain Road on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:10 p.m., police stated in a news release.

McLeod is described as a white male, 5’10” and approximately 180 lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and an unknown color of pants.

McLeod is not from the Kingman area and it is unknown where he would go, police said.

He has been entered as a missing and endangered person due to his diminished mental capacity.

The Kingman Police Department is asking residents or businesses to check their properties and review any video surveillance footage for possible sightings of Ezekiel McLeod.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191