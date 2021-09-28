Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police need the public’s help locating a 15-year old juvenile who ran away from her home.

According to the release, Taylor Russell was last seen on Sept. 17 at about 7:50 a.m. near Centennial parkway and Losee.

Police say she may be in emotional distress and currently does not have access to her medication.

Missing Juvenile: Taylor Russell

Russell is black with a light complexion, 5’4′, approximately 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black shirt, black pants and had a purple bag.

Russell also has scars on both forearms.

If you have any information contact North Las Vegas police: 702-633-9111.