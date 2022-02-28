UPDATE: Chloe Ybarra has been located safely, according to Metro police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Chloe Ybarra.

Ybarra was last seen on Sunday at around 10:32 p.m. near the 4400 block of El Cebra Way. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

She was last seen wearing pink glasses, blue jeans, and pink tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the LVMPD Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com