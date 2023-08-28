LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in the northeast valley.

Javan Campbell was last seen near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and black and teal shoes.

Campbell is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.