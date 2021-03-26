Police search for man who robbed business near Rainbow, 215

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly pulled a weapon and robbed a business in the southwest valley.

It happened on Friday, March 19 just after 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near the 215.

Police say the man grabbed some items, pulled out a weapon, threatened the store clerk and left the store with the items.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

17-20 years of age

5’10” tall, 170 pounds

Wearing a black hoodie pulled up over his head with a LEVI’S logo on the front, gray sweatpants with black lettering on both sides, a black COVID mask, and gray shoes with pink trim

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.