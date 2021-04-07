Police search for man who pulled gun, stole items from Las Vegas Strip business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who they say robbed a business last month.

The crime occurred on March 18, just after 9 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered a business near the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road.

The man attempted to leave the business without paying for several items. Once he was approached by an employee, he pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot.

The suspect got away with the undisclosed items.

He is described as follows:

White man

In his 20’s

Approximately 5’8”

180 pounds

Longer dirty-blonde hair, unshaven

Wearing a blue & gray UNLV beanie, blue surgical mask, black t-shirt with a white graphic design and black sweatpants

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.