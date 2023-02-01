LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen on Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

Collin Best, 26, was last seen Jan. 28 near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Blvd, near Main Street and Ogden Avenue.

He was wearing a red jacket, black shirt and gray pants. He was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a medium complexion.

He has a “lightning bolt” on his left hand, police said.

He might be in emotional distress or need medical assistance. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Person’s Detail at 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.