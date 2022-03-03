LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of a robbery at a southwest business.

The incident took place on Friday, Jan. 28, at approximately 2:05 p.m., on Buffalo Drive near Warm Springs Road.

The suspect is described as a White male adult, between 6’0′ to 6’1″ feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a blue and white bandana face mask, a black hoodie, black pants, gloves and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.