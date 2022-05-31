LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of robbing an east Las Vegas Valley retail store.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 30, just before 11:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of East Charleston.

Police search for a suspect accused of robbing a store near Charleston and Fremont on Monday, May 30, 2022.

According to police, the man entered the store and began to hide items. When the store’s security team approached him and asked him to return the items the man pulled out a sharp object and threatened them. The man then left the scene.

The suspect is described as a male adult with dark hair and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, black shorts, gray socks, black sandals, with a black and gray backpack.

Those with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, to remain anonymous.