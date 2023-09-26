LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man who apparently robbed a business in the southwest valley last Friday.

On Sept. 22 around 11:08 p.m., a man was caught on surveillance entering a business near the 9700 block of Russell Road. He is accused of committing robbery with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The man is described as having a light complexion, unknown race, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, shaved head, and a heavy build. Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, gray shoes, and a black and white bandana over his face.

Surveillance of man entering a business at the 9700 block of Russell Road (Credit: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stopper website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.