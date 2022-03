LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a man they say battered a cab driver near Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch.



Police are searching for a man accused of punching a cab driver on January 15 near Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch.

The incident occurred on January 15 at around 1 a.m. Police say once the ride was over the cab driver was punched in the face several times.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation you are asked to contact Metro detectives at (702) 828-4813 or by email at J6412R@LVMPD.com.