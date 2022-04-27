LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of battering a Las Vegas Strip property employee.

On Sunday, April 24, police say an unidentified man attacked a woman in a resort hotel tower located in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 30s or 40s. He is also described as having a muscular build, red hair with a slicked-back hairstyle, with a hair part on both sides.

He is also described as having multiple teardrop tattoos under his left eye.

Those who may have information on the incident are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.