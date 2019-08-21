Police search for man accused of assaulting restaurant patrons with eggs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the man accused of using a few eggs to break the law. Surveillance video captured a man outside a restaurant throwing eggs at the building and the people enjoying their meal on the patio.

The incident happened at a Mountains Edge business, that police are not naming. A motive for why the suspect would want to assault the patrons is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D.Wedewer at 702-828-5845. Those wanting to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersOFNV.com