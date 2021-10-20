Police search for killer in deadly shooting on 215 Beltway Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a suspect’s car in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on the 215 Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector. Police found a crashed vehicle with an adult male driver who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Family told us the victim is 25-year-old Glen Anthony Card III. The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Tuesday afternoon.

Glen Anthony Card III

Police believe that the victims were in a silver 2016 Chrysler 200 traveling on the 215 when they got into a dispute with another car on the freeway when they were shot, causing their vehicle to collide with the center median.

Police are actively looking for witnesses who saw the shooting at 215 Beltway around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

The suspect’s vehicle is currently unknown.

An adult female passenger in the vehicle also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She

was transported to UMC Hospital where she is expected to be okay.

As the search continues the family is shocked by what happened.

Card was a father of three. He is described as a funny and bright person.

The LVMPD is requesting the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com