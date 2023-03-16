LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for several individuals accused of stealing merchandise from a southwest Las Vegas valley business.

Silverado Ranch Boulevard robbery on Feb. 25, 2023. (LVMPD Enterprise Area Command/Facebook)

It happened on February 25 at 12:47 a.m. at 390 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard near Bermuda Road.

Metro police posted several pictures of the people in question on its Facebook page.

Police stated that a group of individuals exited the vehicles, remained on the property for an hour, and also entered the store.

Certain individuals from the group stole merchandise from within the store. The assigned detective is requesting help from the public in order to identify the individuals in the photos.

Those with information can contact Metro police at 702-828-5761, or those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.