LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are looking for an endangered child, a news release said Saturday.

Officials from LVMPD say Aaliyah Allen-Murdock, 11, was last seen on Friday around 10:00 p.m. in the 7400 block of Russell Road in Las Vegas. Police believe Allen-Murdock may be “in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.”

Allen-Murdock is described as 5’2″, 115 lbs., with brown eyes and blue hair with a scratch on the left side of her face.

Anyone with information on Allen-Murdock’s location is asked to call police at (702) 828-3111. During business hours, the Missing Persons Detail is available at (702) 828-2907 or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.