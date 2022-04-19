LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a commercial robbery suspect.
According to police, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the suspect displayed a firearm, threatened to harm an employee, and tried to take money from a business near the 8000 block of South Las Vegas Blvd.
The suspect has been described as a white male adult approximately 26 to 30 years old with a medium build. He was described as wearing a gray hat, black gaiter type mask, black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit this link.