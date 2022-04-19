LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a commercial robbery suspect.

According to police, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the suspect displayed a firearm, threatened to harm an employee, and tried to take money from a business near the 8000 block of South Las Vegas Blvd.

The suspect has been described as a white male adult approximately 26 to 30 years old with a medium build. He was described as wearing a gray hat, black gaiter type mask, black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

(LVMPD)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit this link.