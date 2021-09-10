Teen killed in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police are searching for a driver that hit and killed a teenage pedestrian in the southwest valley and took off.

The crash happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at S. Durango Dr. and W. Robindale Rd., near Rhodes Ranch, according to Metro Lt. Jesse Roybal.

Police say two people were crossing Durango against the signal when one boy was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound. That driver took off.

The teen was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say they are looking for a red, four-door Dodge Charger with front-end damage.

Metro detectives are looking for a 2015-2017 red Dodge Charger that is missing a driver’s side-view mirror and has a damaged windshield.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.