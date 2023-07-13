Police are searching for a burglary suspect accused of entering homes through dog doors and windows in the southwest Las Vegas area. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for a burglary suspect accused of breaking into homes through doggy doors and windows in the southwest Las Vegas area.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Command Center posted pictures of the suspect seen entering homes wearing very distinct athletic shoes at the beginning of July.

Police are searching for a burglary suspect accused of entering homes through dog doors and windows in the southwest Las Vegas area. (LVMPD)

Police are searching for a burglary suspect accused of entering homes through dog doors and windows in the southwest Las Vegas area. (LVMPD)

Police are searching for a burglary suspect accused of entering homes through dog doors and windows in the southwest Las Vegas area. (LVMPD)

Police are searching for a burglary suspect accused of entering homes through dog doors and windows in the southwest Las Vegas area. (LVMPD)

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect seen wearing a sweatpant tracksuit and hoodie.

Those with information can contact Metro Detective Prunchak at 702-828-5759 or Metro Detective Karas at 702-828-2811 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online.