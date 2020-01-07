Police search for Dec. 4 robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police are searching for a December 4 armed robbery suspect.

Police say an armed robbery took place at a business located on 2000 block of North Pecos Road, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. The suspect approached an employee at the counter, showed a gun, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money and there were no injuries, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 20-30 years of age, 5’5″-5’6″, last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a blue bill, black jacket with a grey hood, red shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.