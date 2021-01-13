Police search for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect from last month. The crime happened at a business in the 1000 block of East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway on December 26.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Black woman
- 20-30 years old
- Medium build
- Approximately 5’5” tall
- Wearing black clothing and a blue surgical mask
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.