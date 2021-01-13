Police search for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect from last month. The crime happened at a business in the 1000 block of East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway on December 26.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black woman

20-30 years old

Medium build

Approximately 5’5” tall

Wearing black clothing and a blue surgical mask

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.