LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police released a video Thursday of a burglary suspect accused of sexually assaulting a homeowner in the west Las Vegas valley.

On May 18, the suspect committed multiple burglaries in the area of West Flamingo Road and the 215. In one of the burglaries, the suspect was confronted by a homeowner who he then attacked and sexually assaulted, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 20 years old, last seen wearing a black jacket with blue, white, and red stripes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is

urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact

Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.