Police search for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of armed robbery.

At approximately 4:38 a.m. on Feb. 7, the suspect entered a business near the 2000 block of E Charleston Boulevard, pointed a handgun at the victim, and demanded money, police said.

The suspect has been described by police as a white or hispanic male adult, around 20 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, and medium to heavy build. He was seen wearing a blue bandana face mask, long black trench coat, blue jeans, a black beanie, and blue gloves.

(Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

(Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.