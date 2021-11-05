Police search for 54-year-old missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman last seen in downtown Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to police April Stolz was last seen near the 2200 block of S. 6th Street.

She may be driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trax with a Nevada license plate: 241L57.

April Stolz may be driving this car NV License plate # 241L57

Stolz was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and has a tattoo of a peace symbol on her chest.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’9′ tall.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call Metro’s missing person’s phone number at: (702) 828-2907, or (702) 828-3111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories