Police search for 54-year-old missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman last seen in downtown Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to police April Stolz was last seen near the 2200 block of S. 6th Street.

She may be driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trax with a Nevada license plate: 241L57.

April Stolz may be driving this car NV License plate # 241L57

Stolz was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and has a tattoo of a peace symbol on her chest.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’9′ tall.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call Metro’s missing person’s phone number at: (702) 828-2907, or (702) 828-3111.