LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are searching for five suspects accused of stealing merchandise at Downtown Summerlin.

It happened on May 12, shortly before 9 p.m. near the 2100 block of Festival Plaza Drive. The suspects are accused of working together to steal merchandise and are described as adult females between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Summerlin retail theft suspects (LVMPD)



Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Organized Retail Crime Section at (702) 828-3591 or email ORC@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.