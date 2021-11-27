Police search for 32-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 32-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 25th.

According to police, Christopher Anderson was last seen at about 4:00 pm near his residence located on the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Avenue in North Las Vegas.

Anderson is described as a Black male, about 5ft 5in tall, and about 140lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a grey sweater and black jogger pants.

Anderson is non-verbal, schizophrenic, and suffers from a diminished mental capacity in which he operates at an age level of less than a teenager. He does not have access to his medication.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.